AFI Fest announces red carpet galas for films starring Angelina Jolie and Hugh Grant

What films you can expect at the week-long film festival in Hollywood

AFI Fest will premiere "Heretic," "Maria," "Music by John Williams," Robert Zemeckis' "Here" and more for their special screening selection.

LOS ANGELES -- The American Film Institue announced more of the movies screening at its annual AFI Fest.

"Heretic" starring Hugh Grant and "Maria" starring Angelina Jolie will be among the films premiering with gala screenings at the TCL Chinese theater.

The full festival lineup for AFI FEST 2024 will be unveiled on October 1 and already includes a selection of highly anticipated films.

Clint Eastwood's "Juror #2," "Music by John Williams" and Robert Zemeckis' "Here" starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are among the films on the list.

Other selections include "A Real Pain" from first-time director Jesse Eisenberg and stars both him and Keiran Culkin as semi-estranged cousins reconnecting on a tour through Poland. William Goldenberg will also make his directorial debut for the film "Unstoppable," which tells the story of real-life wrestler Anthony Robles who was born without a right leg and became a high school and collegiate champion. It stars Jennifer Lopez and Don Cheadle. "Nightbitch" starring Amy Adams as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn will also screen at the festival.

If you are interested in attending, passes are available at FEST.AFI.com. A pass alone does not grant entry to a screening, and passholders must reserve tickets in advance of the festival.

AFI Fest will take place October 23-27 in Hollywood.

ABC7 Los Angeles and On The Red Carpet are the official broadcast partners of AFI Fest.