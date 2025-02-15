AIR7 video shows storm damage caused by mudslides, flooding across LA County

After a powerful storm made its way out of Southern California on Friday morning, aerial video from AIR7 showed the damage caused by mudslides and flooding in recent burn areas and other parts of Los Angeles County.

Bulldozers were seen clearing mounds of mud from a flooded intersection in Arcadia, in the Eaton Fire burn scar. In nearby Altadena, a shipping container was half-buried in a reservoir full of mud.

Meanwhile, in Topanga Canyon, which is among the communities recovering from the Palisades Fire, the aftermath of a massive mudslide was visible on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. South of that area, on Pacific Coast Highway, vehicles slowly made their way through an intersection buried in mud as a bulldozer worked to clear the scene.

Elsewhere on PCH, crews were assessing a minivan that had ended up on the rocky beach near the highway, battered by waves.

The intersection of Sunset Boulevard and PCH was also inundated with mud, and workers equipped with a dump truck there were in the beginning stages of the cleanup operation.

A tornado tore the roofs off several structures at a mobile home park in Oxnard, the National Weather Service confirmed.

At Duke's Malibu, a popular restaurant located at PCH and Las Flores Canyon Road, nearly the entire parking lot was covered with mud.

But not all of the storm's damage involved mud and flooding.

In Oxnard, AIR7 was overhead surveying the damage caused by a tornado that struck a mobile home park.

The helicopter's footage showed toppled power lines, damaged awnings and carports, and roofs that had been ripped off of several homes by winds that reached up to 90 mph.