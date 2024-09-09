Evacuations ordered as Trabuco Canyon fire spreads quickly in dry brush

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- A new brush fire broke out in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County Monday afternoon, quickly spreading to hundreds of acres and triggering mandatory evacuation orders.

Residents of Meander Lane in Trabuco Canyon were ordered to evacuate due to what was being called the Airport Fire. Sheriff's deputies were going door to door on the lane to issue and enforce the order.

Also ordered to evacuate was Robinson Ranch.

Authorities were also advising voluntary evacuations for residents in the area of: Rose Canyon Road, Trabuco Creek Road, Trabuco Canyon Road, Trabuco Oaks Drive, Joplin Loop and Cook's Corner.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. when it was burning in an area described as Trabuco Creek Road near the remote-controlled airplane airport in Trabuco Canyon.

It was initially estimated at 7 acres but was spreading rapidly and by 3 p.m. had grown to around 292 acres - and then hit 800 less than an hour later.

Evacuation details and emergency information for the Airport Fire is available from the Orange County Sheriff here.

The Trabuco Canyon fire was initially spreading away from homes, but voluntary evacuations were advised for residents in the area.

Winds were initially pushing the flames away from homes but authorities were taking precautions against a potential shift in wind direction.

Firefighters were attacking the blaze from the air and the ground, using handcrews, dozers, fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, among other equipment.

The Trabuco Canyon blaze was one of multiple wildfires burning in Southern California at the tail end of an extreme heat wave that made for dangerous conditions. Winds were shifting flames in unpredictable directions while monsoonal moisture in the air was generating thunderstorms in some areas, leading to lightning strikes that had the potential to ignite new blazes.