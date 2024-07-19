Monterey Park family pleads for help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

The girl's mother said her daughter hasn't been seen since Tuesday, and she's begging the public to help find her.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Monterey Park are searching for a 15-year-old girl who's been missing for several days.

Alison Jillian Chao was last seen leaving her home in the 200 block of North Ynez Avenue on Tuesday around 5:32 p.m., according to a press release issued by the city.

She was going to her aunt's home in San Gabriel but never arrived. She was riding a blue mountain bike, carrying a black backpack.

Family and friends gathered Thursday night to post flyers in the Monterey Park area, hoping someone might recognize Chao.

"It's been very chaotic," said Alison's mother, Annie Chao. "It sounds crazy but, we don't have a play-by-play for this kind of stuff. What do you do? As a parent, you're making flyers, you're contacting the news ... we were out driving around to anyone that was open ... posting up flyers. We reached out to the community. My younger sister took care of all the social media, hitting up all the influencers ... the community has really come together to help me look for my little girl."

Alison was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt, black shorts, and dark shoes.

The Monterey Park Police Department Investigations Bureau is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urge to call police.