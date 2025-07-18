Almaya LA delights senses as it honors Mexican and Egyptian cultures

In this week's "Community Eats," ABC7's Rachel Brown takes you to Lincoln Heights to introduce you to a fusion restaurant bringing the tastes of Mexico and Egypt to the table with love.

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Located in northeast LA's Lincoln Heights neighborhood, Almaya is taking your taste buds to Mexico and the Mediterranean.

Halal chicken shawarma, birria, queso, veggie. I went for the beef chorizo taco served on their handmade tortillas, and I'm obsessed! Guacamole, crispy cauliflower, and Greek salads galore.

Almaya co-owner Nicole Abeskharoun said after working in a restaurant for years, she, her mother Blanca, and partner Joseph, decided to open one of their own: a place to honor their Egyptian and Mexican cultures.

"He really wanted to pay homage to his roots, where he grew up. He wanted to bring Mediterranean food to northeast LA," Abeskharoun said. "We're very spoiled with Mexican food, but he didn't see a lot of Mediterranean, and so he's like, 'I want to take it home.'"

So, it was only right to start with Almaya's best seller.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served all day, and for dessert, a delicious baklava and rice pudding. Blanca also makes orchata in house, in addition to a drink of the day.

The name "Almaya" is of Hebrew origin and translates to "Gift of God's Love".

And this family says it's been a gift serving their Lincoln Heights community these last six months.

"A lot of the community members have been very kind with us," Abeskharoun said. "They've been telling us that they needed something like this here."

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday, inside the Barranca Food Hall. It also offers a taco Tuesday special every week.

Almaya is located at 2020 Barranca St., Ste 103, in Los Angeles.

