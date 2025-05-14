Amazing video shows mountain lion named 'Newport' living his best life in the wild in Orange County

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- Amazing video shows a mountain lion fondly named "Newport" living his best life in the Santa Ana Mountains.

Ruth Wardwell, an avid hiker, has spotted mountain lions in the wild in Orange County.

"It's very amazing to see the lions in our hiking areas because we live so close," she said.

Wildlife photographer Mark Girardeau said Newport looks healthy.

"His fur looks nice. He's nice and big," Girardeau said.

Newport, known to wildlife experts as M317, first stunned Orange County residents in 2022 after roaming around cities like Laguna Beach and Newport Beach before being captured and released -- not once but twice.

"It's exciting because Newport made his way through the city. He swam across a lake, and he became this local celebrity," Girardeau said.

Footage from multiple cameras set up by wildlife photographers shows Newport continues to call Orange County home.

"So he pushed another male mountain lion out of his territory, and now he's gotten so big that he just has his own territory," Girardeau said. "When he scratches, he's obviously marking his scent to let other mountain lions know he's been there, but when we watch the video, it looks like he's just fully enjoying it. Sometimes he opens his mouth and just loves it, just rubbing against the sticks."

Dr. Winston Vickers, past director of the Mountain Lion Project at UC Davis, estimates up to 30 adult mountain lions call the Santa Ana Mountains home.

He called M317 a survivor who has managed to adapt to crossing roadways despite being surrounded by freeways, housing developments and the ocean.

Dr. Vickers said M317 has settled in the northwest part of the mountains and is the only collared animal to have crossed the 91 Freeway.

However, he fears inbreeding between these cats can lead to poor reproductions and health problems.

Dr. Vickers said mountain lions will be lost in the region overtime if their population numbers don't increase.

"The only remaining predator is the mountain lion, so they play a vital role in keeping the deer populations in check as well as other animals," said Girardeau.

He stressed the importance of developing ideas like wildlife crossings to ensure the safety of the mountain lions.