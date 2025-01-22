Amazon commits $10 million to support SoCal fire recovery

In the weeks since the Palisades and Eaton fires, we've watched scenes of fear, loss and desperation evolve into displays of hope as Los Angeles comes together to help those impacted by the disaster.

Along with individual donations of clothes, food and other resources, companies like Amazon have sprung into action to help support those who fled these devastating fires.

ABC7 Los Angeles and Amazon have teamed up to create care package kits for agencies assisting evacuees and impacted first responders alike.

The kits, which are filled with essential items from Amazon and Amazon Fresh like travel-size toothbrushes, mouthwash, soap and deodorant, are just one part of the company's larger to help Southern California recover, said community engagement and public policy head David Ambroz.

"Our commitment is $10 million in value to a number of organizations and response and recovery efforts," Ambroz said. "The $10 million includes a commitment to local and national organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Southern California, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, the Los Angeles Wildfire Fund, and the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Recovery Fund."

This isn't the first time ABC7 and Amazon have partnered before. The company played a central role in the success of our Spark of Love and Feed SoCal campaigns, which provided thousands of toys and meals to those in need.

PHOTOS: Amazon and ABC7 team up on fire relief initiatives

Nine months before the fires, Amazon created a Wildfire Relief Hub that could provide critical resources in the midst of such a disaster.

The hub includes four categories of focus, from firefighting equipment and essential supplies, to technology and support for people.

To date, Amazon has donated over 185,000 essential items to 19 local organizations aiding in wildfire response, including fire stations, the Los Angeles Unified School District, the Dream Center, and multiple YMCA chapters.

"Our approach to local community engagement is listening to local partners. It's through those relationships that we have been effective," Ambroz said. "They help inform us on how we can give back as a company."

To learn more about how Amazon is helping communities, visit AboutAmazon.com