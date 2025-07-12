American regional Mexican group Eslabon Armado brings Vibras de Noche Tour to Los Angeles

American regional Mexican group Eslabon Armado brings Vibras de Noche Tour to Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on July 19.

American regional Mexican group Eslabon Armado brings Vibras de Noche Tour to Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on July 19.

American regional Mexican group Eslabon Armado brings Vibras de Noche Tour to Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on July 19.

American regional Mexican group Eslabon Armado brings Vibras de Noche Tour to Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on July 19.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- American regional Mexican group Eslabon Armado is bringing their Vibras de Noche Tour to the iconic Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on July 19.

The record-breaking group will bring to life their newest album, "Vibras de Noche II," with an unforgettable set, including some of their biggest global hits.

The group has paved the way for the regional Mexican genre's explosive global presence that only continues to grow.

Eslabon Armado was the first Mexican group ever to perform on GMA back in 2023 during Hispanic Heritage Month, further expanding their fame.

They stopped by our studios to talk about what the fans can expect on the tour and how they are supporting those affected in Los Angeles by the immigration raids.

Eslabon Armado's vocalist, Pedro Tovar Jr., expressed his sadness and frustration over the events affecting families and the immigrant community in Los Angeles.

In a live stream, Pedro announced that Eslabon Armado will be part of a charity event, with donations going directly to families affected by recent events.

Watch our interview with Eslabon Armado in Spanish here: