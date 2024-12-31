3 dead, teen in coma after American family shot while on vacation in Mexico over the holidays

Vincente Peña Jr. of Chicago and his brother Antonio Hernandez were killed and Peña's 14-year-old son is in a coma after being shot in Durango, Mexico

Vincente Peña Jr. of Chicago and his brother Antonio Hernandez were killed and Peña's 14-year-old son is in a coma after being shot in Durango, Mexico

Vincente Peña Jr. of Chicago and his brother Antonio Hernandez were killed and Peña's 14-year-old son is in a coma after being shot in Durango, Mexico

Vincente Peña Jr. of Chicago and his brother Antonio Hernandez were killed and Peña's 14-year-old son is in a coma after being shot in Durango, Mexico

CHICAGO -- Three people are dead and a 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after an American family was shot while on vacation in Durango, Mexico.

Vincente Peña Jr., from Chicago, was visiting family with his teenage son over the holidays.

Peña, his brother Antonio Fernandez and another family member were shot and killed. Peña's teenage son is also now in a coma in a Mexican hospital.

"As you can only imagine, this is a nightmare for his mother. And right now, what we're trying to do is provide that advocacy and security," said Julia Contreras of United Giving Hope.

The local activist has been in touch with the U.S. State Department as the boy's family tries to get him and their surviving relatives back home to the U.S.

Our sister station WLS spoke to the teen's grandmother, Maria Elena Hernandez, over the phone from Mexico. She said she was still in Chicago when she received a desperate call from her daughter.

"She said 'Mom, they killed my boy. They killed Junior. They killed my brother-in-law. I don't know what to do,'" she told WLS through a translator.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Local police in the Mexican state of Durango said Hernandez, Peña, Peña's son, as well as a 22-year-old relative who is a local resident were found Friday night next to their vehicle by the side of the highway with gunshot wounds to the head. Only the boy survived.

"His little brother just learned of the whole situation," Contreras said. "It is very heart-wrenching and currently this family is living a nightmare. We just want to bring them home so they can be safe."

According to authorities, the family was traveling in a black GMC Yukon with Illinois plates at the time of the shooting, but at this point, there is no public information to indicate whether this was a targeted attack or a robbery gone wrong.

