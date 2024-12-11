Anaheim police investigating murder of 25-year-old man found shot in car

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Anaheim police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man who was found inside his car Sunday night.

Kenneth Wayne Swets was found around 8:42 p.m. in his car in the 2000 block of South Margie Lane with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A close friend of Swets is in disbelief that something like this could happen. Edgar Cardenas said he knew Swets since high school.

"I actually went to the gym to visit him there and we just talked about work and how life was going," he recalled. "My reaction to finding out was the worst feeling. It was just terrible that this happened and I want it to not be true."

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and placed evidence markers near a gray Honda Civic. No description of a suspect has been released.

"We're looking into a motive right now," said Sgt. Matt Sutter with Anaheim police. "We don't have any suspects, but we're looking into who did this and why."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.