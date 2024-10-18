Angela Aguilar speaks out amid online speculation about her relationship with Christian Nodal

Mexican American singer Angela Aguilar married famed Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal in a private ceremony this summer, but the timeline of their relationship has sparked controversy.

Angela Aguilar speaks out about her relationship with Christian Nodal

Angela Aguilar speaks out about her relationship with Christian Nodal Mexican American singer Angela Aguilar married famed Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal in a private ceremony this summer, but the timeline of their relationship has sparked controversy.

Angela Aguilar speaks out about her relationship with Christian Nodal Mexican American singer Angela Aguilar married famed Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal in a private ceremony this summer, but the timeline of their relationship has sparked controversy.

Angela Aguilar speaks out about her relationship with Christian Nodal Mexican American singer Angela Aguilar married famed Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal in a private ceremony this summer, but the timeline of their relationship has sparked controversy.

Mexican American singer Angela Aguilar married famed Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal in a private ceremony this summer, but the timeline of their relationship has sparked controversy online and has made headlines in both U.S. and Latin American tabloids.

Now, Aguilar is speaking out on the matter and hoping to set the record straight.

Aguilar, who is considered Mexican music royalty, tied the knot in secret with Nodal in July 2024, just two months after Nodal and Julieta Cazzuchelli, known as Cazzu, announced their split on social media.

Mexican music stars Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal have officially tied the knot, nearly two months after announcing their relationship.

Nodal and Cazzu's breakup shocked fans, as it came less than a year after they welcomed a baby together.

"We're all happy, we're adults. We know how to handle this situation. It's not like what you see on social media," Aguilar told ABC News Live, breaking her silence in an exclusive interview.

She said critics online who have made assumptions about how and when they started their romance "don't even know 5% of the story that they're trying to tell."

"All the parties involved were OK with it," she told ABC News' Mireya Villarreal, referring to their decision to get married.

"No one's heart got broken," she continued, adding that they "all have a clear conscience."

Aguilar said she has taken a step back from the drama surrounding her relationship online and has instead chosen to focus on her career.

Her album "Bolero" was recently nominated for Album of the Year at the upcoming 2024 Latin Grammy Awards. The 21-year-old is one of the youngest artists to ever be nominated.

It won't be Aguilar's first time in the spotlight at one of the biggest nights for Latin arts: In 2018, when she was just 15 years old, she became the youngest to perform onstage at the Latin Grammy Awards.

"It's weird because I'm still getting older, [ but ] I'm still the youngest in this category. It's really cool, because it really shows what us women can do," she said.

Aguilar's family legacy goes back two generations. Her grandfather Antonio Aguilar was a famous singer and her grandmother Flor Silvestre was a well-known actress in Mexico. Aguilar's father, singer Pepe Aguilar, followed in his parent's footsteps as well.

"I feel like my last name has really opened so many doors for me," she said.

Still, Aguilar said being nominated has provided her with a new sense of independence in her career.

"I always thought that I was going to be the daughter of Pepe, who went to the Grammys with Pepe to win another Grammy. I never thought it was going to be Angela going to the room. And it kind of started happening."

Nodal, 25, has also found success in Mexican music by creating a new genre mix called "mariacheño," a fusion of mariachi and norteño.

Aguilar told ABC News Live that with both her and Nodal working in music, it has helped strengthen their relationship.

"Everything is good and we're happy," she said.

She hinted that they are currently working on "something together," adding, "Life is so amazing right now, just as long as I turn off my phone -- I just can enjoy how amazing life is."