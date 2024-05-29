Family musical legacy continues with singer-songwriter Angela Aguilar

Singer-songwriter Angela Aguilar is following in her famous family's musical footsteps and is proud to continue Aguilar legacy while paving her own path.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Angela Aguilar comes from a famous musical family. Her grandparents were Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre...both singers, actors...and Mexican superstars. Dad is four-time Grammy-winning singer Pepe Aguilar. Angela is making a name for herself now...proud of her family legacy but excited to pave her own path.

"I think we're all on the same highway but we're on just different lanes," said Aguilar.

Angela Aguilar has been singing since she was a little girl. Her latest single is called "Mis Amigas Las Flores," or "My Friends, The Flowers." It is about love and self-discovery.

"When a guy does something wrong, he'll send you flowers. And in this case, I had this guy I wanted to date, and he wanted to date me. And he would do such terrible things and send me, like, truckloads of flowers," said Aguilar. "We decided to make the video seem kind of like, like if these flowers were actual company, were actually like people that were surrounding us."

Angela said the guy she sings about here did one good thing. Without knowing it, he helped her write a good song! And when it comes to her music, honesty is important.

"I sing the things that I can't talk about, and I feel like a lot of people resonate with that," said Aguilar. "And that's what I've seen. It's just, you know, I feel you can spot a fake from a mile away. And you might have an amazing voice but if you really don't feel what you're doing and you're not doing it for the right reasons, I feel like people can see that. I'm not the girl that's singing, you know, these different songs with, like, vulgar lyrics and stuff that are selling right now. I'm a girl talking about flowers and how it hurt and I'm going to do it with mariachi and if people like it, that'll be amazing!"

Aguilar also knows the lane she wants to stay in. "Personally, me, I like to sing songs that I'm not embarrassed to sing in front of my grandma or, like, in front of my parents. It's like, I like to perform songs that everyone can feel, and I sometimes think that using bad words is just because you don't know better adjectives."

Angela was born and raised in Los Angeles, and she learned how to be a singer here. Now 20, and singing for most her life, she says she is still learning.

"I am appreciative of who I am but I'm not content. And I think that's what's very important. I think I can always be better," said Aguilar.