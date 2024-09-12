Suspect leaves poisonous foods for dogs outside pet daycare in Pasadena, video shows

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pet owners in Pasadena are on alert after a person was caught on video leaving foods that are poisonous for dogs near a pet daycare and boarding facility.

The suspect has left behind clusters of food, including grapes and chocolate, on walkways on Foothill Boulevard between Sierra Madre and Rosemead boulevards. Grapes and chocolate can be highly toxic to dogs.

Surveillance footage from outside Dogtopia of East Pasadena on Foothill Boulevard shows the suspect crouching down by some dirt and leaving behind something on the ground.

Veterinarians say small amounts of grapes can cause kidney failure and can be deadly for dogs. Chocolate can make a dog really sick, but that depends on the size of the dog and how much they consume.

However, there have been no reports of dogs getting sick or dying.

A manager at Dogtopia said the individual seen on video has been targeting Foothill Boulevard for several months.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in a statement said she is "outraged that someone is going out of their way to hurt dogs and their unsuspecting owners who are just enjoying a trot down Foothill Boulevard.

"This person needs to be immediately identified and stopped, animal cruelty should never be tolerated. This is just plain wrong," Barger said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call Pasadena police.