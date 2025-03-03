'Anora' director Sean Baker made history at the 2025 Oscars -- here's how

Sean Baker won Best Director at the Oscars on Sunday for "Anora."

Sean Baker won Best Director at the Oscars on Sunday for "Anora."

Sean Baker won Best Director at the Oscars on Sunday for "Anora."

Sean Baker won Best Director at the Oscars on Sunday for "Anora."

"Anora" director Sean Baker made history at the 2025 Oscars Sunday night.

Baker broke the record for most competitive wins for the same film by a nominee in one show at the 97th Academy Awards, taking home four trophies.

RELATED: Top moments from the Oscars: 'Anora' wins big, 'Wicked' musical medley and emotional speeches

He won for best director, best original screenplay, best film editing and best picture -- the latter he shared with fellow producers Samantha Quan and Alex Coco.

Two people have famously accepted four Oscars in a single night in years past.

Walt Disney was the first to set the record for winning four Oscars in a single night at the 27th Academy Awards in 1954. However, Disney accepted four Oscars for four different films, while all of Baker's were for "Anora."

RELATED: Best moments from Oscars 2025 red carpet

Bong Joon-ho famously accepted four Oscars in a single night at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020. However, one of the trophies he accepted was for best international feature film for his film "Parasite." Oscars in that category technically go to the country of origin for the film, meaning Joon-ho accepted on behalf of South Korea, not himself.

During all of his acceptance speeches, Baker spoke about the power of independent cinema -- both how it has inspired him and how he hopes the artform continues for generations to come.

When accepting the Oscar for best picture, Baker said, "This film was made on the blood, sweat and tears of incredible indie artists -- and long live independent film."

Earlier, accepting the Oscar for best director, Baker urged moviegoers to see films at the cinemas, calling the moviegoing experience "a vital part of our culture."