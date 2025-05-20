Burglars break into Anthony Anderson's home in Encino area, sources say

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Anthony Anderson's home in the Encino area was broken into over the weekend, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Three men broke into the home Sunday night, but it's unclear what was stolen.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department say burglary crews often don't know whose home they are in, but because they target large and expensive homes, the odds are it will belong to a celebrity in the city.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.