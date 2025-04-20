APLA Health expands their Long Beach facility amid concerns about potential government cuts

The new, expanded clinic in Long Beach is offering more services to the LGBTQ+ community than ever before.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Friday was the grand "re-opening" of the APLA Health clinic in Long Beach.

The new, expanded clinic is offering more services to the LGBTQ+ community than ever before.

But, like many other Federally Qualified Health Centers, they're concerned about how the government's health cuts may impact care.

When Brad Miyasato started volunteering with APLA 40 years ago, he said, "the dental clinic was a trailer in West Hollywood."

How things have changed. APLA Health Center, Long Beach is now the largest of its eight care facilities in L.A. County.

Since 2016 it's tripled, going from six exam rooms to now 18.

It has a newly expanded lab, blood drawing stations, dental clinic and also offers gender health and PrEP services.

APLA Health's Craig Bowers said, "Now we have more providers here which means we have more patient availability, and the people can come in and be seen."

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson says at a time of dwindling government funding, APLA Health is an oasis.

"This is a facility that provides full-service healthcare regardless of their identity and regardless of their insurance source. Our LGBT neighbors and all our residents need places and respites that are safe."

Norma Albarran is the clinic's director.

"I'm really touched by the patients when they come here. It's so rewarding because they find a home here," Albarran said.

APLA Health entered dental care in the 1980s when few dentists would take care of HIV patients.

And it wasn't until the Obama administration that APLA Health started offering healthcare. That's when Medicaid was expanded to cover more people.

"Literally opening the doors for health care coverage to millions of Californians, including for the first time ever low-income LGBTQ+ individuals, people living with HIV and many others," said Craig E. Thompson, APLA Health CEO.

APLA Health Center, Long Beach is open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miyasato is proud to have gone from a volunteer in the 1980s to now a donor.

"We are glad to support the mission of APLA Health. This is my community."