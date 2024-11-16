Armed robbers make off with cash after targeting 4 taco stands in South Bay overnight

Armed robbers made off with thousands of dollars in cash from four taco stands that were targeted in separate incidents overnight Friday in the South Bay, authorities said.

The string of robberies began before midnight and occurred within a 4-mile radius in the Harbor Gateway and West Carson areas, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

At least two men were assaulted in the hold-ups, including one who was taken to a hospital. One victim, wearing a blood-spattered sweatshirt, said he was struck in the back of the head with a handgun.

The suspects were described as a group of as many as four men wearing masks. They remained at large after fleeing in a black Kia or Scion with heavily tinted windows and no licence plate.

The total amount of money stolen was unknown.