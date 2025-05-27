Firefighter who battled Eaton Fire may be paralyzed after off-duty motorcycle crash, loved ones say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena firefighter who helped battle the Eaton Fire earlier this year may be permanently paralyzed after an off-duty motorcycle crash last week.

According to loved ones, Armen Hagopian -- a firefighter paramedic from Pasadena Fire Department Station 36 -- was involved in a serious off-duty motorcycle crash on May 20.

Hagopian reportedly sustained a severe spinal cord injury and is currently recovering in the ICU. After the crash, he's paralyzed from the waist down with limited sensation, and there's "no indication that his condition will improve."

"Armen has dedicated his career to selflessly protecting others. Most recently, he spent days battling the flames of the Eaton fire, risking his life to save the lives and homes of many in our community," loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe page dedicated to supporting his medical care. "Now, it is our turn to rally around him and support him in any way we can."

According to a social media post from Pasadena Firefighters Local 809, Hagopian has been with the Pasadena Fire Department for over six years.