Benadryl liquid elixir sold on Amazon.com recalled due to risk of child poisoning, CPSC says

Drug manufacturer Arsell is recalling about 2,300 bottles of a liquid Benadryl elixir due to a risk of child poisoning, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves 100-milliliter bottles sold on Amazon.com between July 2023 and October 2024.

The product was sold in a round dark plastic bottle with a pink and white label on the front with the word "Benadryl" in blue text.

The packing of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.