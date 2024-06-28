Attempted murder suspect shot by Oxnard police moved to jail after surviving injuries

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- An attempted murder suspect shot by Oxnard police last month is out of the hospital after surviving his injuries and being held in jail.

Recently, the department released body camera video of the shooting that occurred on May 26 just before 11:30 p.m. in the 500 Block of North Ventura Road.

Officers opened fire on 27-year-old Isaiah Nichols after less than-lethal rounds and a Taser failed to work, and he advanced on them with a pair of scissors, according to investigators.

Police responded to the area after receiving several calls about a man "walking in traffic with a sharp object in his possession" near Ventura Road and Doris Avenue.

"Officers made contact with the subject, who had a sharp object in his hand," said the Oxnard Police Department in a press release. "The officers gave commands to the subject, and he did not comply."

Shots were fired shortly after, injuring the suspect. He was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

At the time, he had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder from an unrelated stabbing incident, police said. His mother is said to have been the alleged victim.

Nichols' family says he suffers from schizophrenia. The court is considering whether he's eligible for a program that provides mental health treatment instead of jail.