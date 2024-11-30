Auto theft suspects apprehended after high-speed chase ends in East Hollywood

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two auto theft suspects -- one of whom was found hiding in a dumpster -- were taken into custody late Friday in East Hollywood at the end of a pursuit that began in Simi Valley.

The pursuit started around 8 p.m. but the exact location was not clear.

The suspects drove the black sedan on the 101 freeways into East Hollywood with Simi Valley Police Department officers tailing behind.

The suspects abandoned the car on North Berendo Street near Clinton Street and attempted to flee on foot. One was quickly taken into custody.

Several officers ran after the other suspect who briefly eluded them by running between buildings and hiding.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers located the suspect hiding inside a dumpster and took him into custody.

City News Service contributed to this report.