Average gas price in LA County increases to highest amount since last summer

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.776, its highest amount since July 9.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.776, its highest amount since July 9.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.776, its highest amount since July 9.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.776, its highest amount since July 9.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.776, its highest amount since July 9.

The average price has increased 21 times in the last 22 days. It is 12.9 cents more than one week ago and 30 cents more than one month ago, but 3 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.718 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price also rose four-tenths of a cent, to $4.754, its highest amount since June 11. It has increased for 20 straight days, and is 13.2 cents more than one week ago, 32.5 cents more than one month ago and 1.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.705 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price declined two-tenths of a cent to $3.158. It is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 5.5 cents more than one month ago, but 12.6 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.858 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.