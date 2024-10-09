1-month-old baby dies after being bitten by dog in Torrance, police say

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A one-month-old baby died after they were bit by a dog in Torrance, authorities said.

The Torrance Police Department received a call about an animal bite on Martha Avenue around 12:34 p.m. Tuesday. The city fire department responded and discovered that the baby had been bitten.

The child was taken to the hospital but did not survive, police said. An official cause of death has not been determined.

Additional details about the incident were not available, but Torrance Animal Control took possession of the dog.