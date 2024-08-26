Baldy View Dog Park reopens in Upland after $1.6 million renovation

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- The Baldy View Dog Park has reopened in Upland with some serious upgrades for your furry companions.

The park underwent a $1.6 million renovation and is now ready for pets and their families to enjoy. The park has more space for dogs to run around, taller fencing, shade areas, drinking fountains and waste stations.

"We have this dog park here for our pet lovers, for our dog lovers that want to come together and allow their dogs to have friends," said Mayor Bill Velto during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. "That's what this park was about. And it didn't take much for our city workers to realize it and city employees to get together and come up with this."

The dog playground has a new tunnel run, ramps and steps and even a K-9 condo. The park also added improvements to save water and better comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.