Barney's Beanery valet receives outpouring of support after being attacked in West Hollywood

Police are searching for the man who ruthlessly attacked a longtime valet at the famed Barney's Beanery restaurant in West Hollywood, leaving the man in the hospital with severe injuries.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A beloved valet at Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood has received an outpouring of support after he was violently attacked at the popular restaurant.

Efrain "Frankie" Zarazua was attacked around 10:30 p.m. Saturday outside the restaurant at 8447 Santa Monica Blvd. Surveillance video of the attack shows the shirtless assailant knocking Zarazua to the ground then stomping and repeatedly kicking him in the head.

"Frank is currently still in critical condition in the ICU, having sustained multiple injuries to his head, neck and body," according to an Instagram post by the restaurant. "Frankie has been part of Barney's team for over 30 years. He is kind, funny and welcoming to everyone he encounters."

A.J. Sacher, the restaurant's director of operations, told ABC7 that Zarazua has "all the support of both his family but all our family -- our extended Barney's family, if you will -- staff and customers who've been wonderful, so supportive."

A GoFundMe page established to help cover Zarazua's medical bills had raised more than $49,000 as of Thursday morning, topping the goal of $30,000.

"We need your help to cover any medical expenses and help with some bills that can cover from the lost time he will be missing work as he recovers," his family wrote on the fundraising page. "Anything counts to support his expenses and family during this difficult time."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspect is wanted in connection with three attacks, including Zarazua and two other people. Investigators released a photo of the suspect in hopes of generating tips leading to the man.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Brandon Zeff at (310) 358-4033 or bgzeff@lasd.org. Anonymous tips can be made through CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

City News service contributed to this report.