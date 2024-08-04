Bear, coyotes caught on video walking outside Tujunga home

TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bears and coyotes are no strangers to Southern California's foothill communities, but spotting them together is an uncommon sight.

Doorbell camera video sent in from an Eyewitness News viewer captured the rare incident at a home in Tujunga.

The footage shows a bear sauntering up to the house with a coyote right behind it, and another hanging back a bit.

At one point, the first coyote walks right up behind the bear, then it seems to think better of it and scampers away.