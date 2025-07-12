'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical' is making beautiful music on stage at Pantages Theatre

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" is now making beautiful music on the stage of The Pantages Theatre in Hollywood.

Nick Fradiani first played Neil Diamond on Broadway...and now he's doing it across the country. "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" was actually created in collaboration with the music icon himself. It tells the uplifting story of how a kid from Brooklyn became such a superstar. But it also delves into more serious subject matter.

"There's a really heavy, deep story involved in it and so wonderfully played by Robert Westenberg, who plays Neil now, who's currently going through some emotional, mental issues and he's speaking to a therapist. And that's where the musical begins," said Fradiani.

Fradiani loves that he gets the chance to play guitar in the show. "I was a guitar player before I was an actor, so I've been playing the guitar since I was a kid. So that's the easiest part of the show for me to play the guitar."

Fradiani says Diamond has been supportive of his work here and has even sent him notes of encouragement.

"I did a cover of "I Am, I Said" and it went kind of viral on Facebook. It had, like, millions of views. And Katie was playing it--his wife--and he walked in and said, "Is that me?" And Katie's, like, "No, that's Nick. He's the guy who's playing you."

Back now to the show where you know the audience looks forward to another Neil Diamond classic.

"A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" is at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood through July 27th...and then moves on to Orange County's Segerstrom Center for the Arts from July 29th through August 10th.