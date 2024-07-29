Failure of communication: Beaver County SWAT team details account of Trump assassination attempt

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, local SWAT details account of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at his rally.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, local SWAT details account of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at his rally.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, local SWAT details account of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at his rally.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, local SWAT details account of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at his rally.

The local SWAT team assigned to help protect former President Donald Trump on July 13 had not had any contact with the Secret Service agents in charge of security before a would-be assassin opened fire, those officers told ABC News.

It was a critical part of the planning and communications failures that ended with a gunman killing one man, critically injuring two more and wounding Trump as he delivered a speech just days before accepting the Republican presidential nomination.

Watch: ABC News' exclusive first interview with the local SWAT team on the ground during Trump's assassination attempt, airs in its entirety on "Good Morning America" on Monday, July 29, at 7 a.m. ET.

"We were supposed to get a face-to-face briefing with the Secret Service members whenever they arrived, and that never happened," said Jason Woods, lead sharpshooter on the SWAT team in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

"So I think that was probably a pivotal point, where I started thinking things were wrong because it never happened," Woods said. "We had no communication."

In their first public comments since the assassination attempt, the SWAT team on the ground that day and their supervisors spoke exclusively with ABC News Senior Investigative Correspondent Aaron Katersky. It is the first time any key law enforcement personnel on-site on July 13 have offered first-hand accounts of what occurred.

They explained that they did what they could to try to thwart the attack but now have to live with the failure.

The episode last week led to the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. And, in the wake of the assassination attempt, a series of law-enforcement, internal and congressional probes have been announced - with communications and coordination a key focus of investigators' attention.

RELATED: FBI says bullet struck Donald Trump's ear during assassination attempt at rally

The Secret Service, whose on-site team was supplemented as usual by local, county and state law-enforcement agencies, was ultimately responsible for security at the event.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi declined to respond directly to the comments from Woods and his colleagues. He said the agency "is committed to better understanding what happened before, during, and after the assassination attempt of former President Trump to ensure that never happens again. That includes complete cooperation with Congress, the FBI and other relevant investigations."

Woods told ABC News he would have expected to have seen more coordination with the Secret Service and to have had greater communication between their team on the ground that day and the agents with Trump's detail. The first communication between their group and the Secret Service agents on the scene that day, he said, was "not until after the shooting. By then, he said, "it was too late."

Woods and the rest of the Beaver County sniper team were in position by mid-morning July 13, hours before Trump was set to take the stage at the Butler Farm Show grounds, outside Pittsburgh. The site is studded by a complex of warehouses, some clustered just outside the position where metal detectors were set up that day.

Gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, sparked suspicion among the Beaver County SWAT team but was still able to evade law enforcement and take position on the roof of the very building where county snipers had been posted. Though their sniper had taken pictures of Crooks and had called into Command about the suspicious presence -- Crooks later opened fire on the former president less than 200 yards from the stage.

RELATED: FBI seeking to interview Trump as part of assassination attempt investigation

Beaver County Chief Detective Patrick Young, who runs the Emergency Services Unit and SWAT team, said collaboration is key when lives are on the line.

"I believe our team did everything humanly possible that day," Young said. "We talk a lot on SWAT that we as individuals mean nothing until we come together as a team."