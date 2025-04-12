Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez set to speak at 'Fighting Oligarchy' rally in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are set to speak in downtown Los Angeles Saturday as part of what Sanders calls his effort to have real discussions across America on how we move forward "to take on the oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country.''

At previous stops of what Sanders has dubbed as the Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here tour, Sanders, I-Vermont, and Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, railed against the Trump administration, income inequality and tech billionaire Elon Musk, a top advisor to President Donald Trump and head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Singer-songwriters Joan Baez, Neil Young and Maggie Rogers are set to perform during the event at Gloria Molina Grand Park. Doors were scheduled to open at 9 a.m. The musical performances and speeches are set to start at 9:30 a.m., with Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez set to speak after 1 p.m.

Bags, signs and firearms are prohibited.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to take public transit, ride share or car pool. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks inside the event.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division advised the public to expect traffic delays in the Civic Center, and said Spring Street will be closed between Temple and First streets.

