Beverly Hills piano teacher accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old student during lessons

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Hovanes John Jihanyan, 41, "continuously" sexually abused the student between August 1 and November 9.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Beverly Hills piano teacher is accused of sexually abusing his 13-year-old student during lessons, authorities said.

The victim turned 14 during the time of the alleged abuse, the DA's office said.

"I am appalled by these horrific acts of sexual abuse against a vulnerable child," said District Attorney Nathan Hochman in a statement. "Our office has a long history of aggressively prosecuting child abuse cases, and we are fully committed to seeking justice for the victim and their family. The skilled and dedicated prosecutors in our Sex Crimes Division will ensure any criminal who targets children is held accountable. We believe there may be additional victims, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward and contact the Santa Monica Police Department."

Jihanyan is charged with one felony count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, one felony count of forcible oral copulation of a minor victim over 14 years, one felony count of sexual penetration of a minor under 16 years, one felony count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 16 years, one felony count of sodomy of a child under 16 years, and one felony count of a lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15.

Jihanyan was arrested last Thursday and is currently being held on $1 million bail. He is set to be arraigned on January 15.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 29 years in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The Santa Monica Police Department is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Lizette Hardgrave at 310-458-2256, Sgt. David Haro at 310-458-8952, or the Watch Commander desk at 310-458-8427.