Bioluminescent waves captured in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Some stunning bioluminescent waves were captured in Newport Beach Saturday night, and as always, they were a sight to see!

Wildlife photographer Mark Girardeau sent ABC7 footage of the waves. The electric blue water even drew a small crowd of spectators.

Bioluminescence is a chemical reaction in tiny organisms called dinoflagellates that causes a blue light to emit from them.

When the organisms are moved by waves or other action, the light becomes visible.

Sometimes, the organisms give off the light to distract predators like dolphins.