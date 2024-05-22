Boater's video shows her finding dozens of discarded party balloons in waters off Dana Point coast

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A family's boat trip off the coast of Dana Point turned frustrating after seeing amount of trash that's ending up in our oceans.

They were shocked by the dozens of balloons they fished out of the sea.

"There's literally three birds chilling next to a balloon," Kiana Ting is heard saying in a video she recorded while out on the water.

As she pulls a large, deflated Mylar balloon out of the Pacific by hand, she is heard exclaiming, "Are you serious?! What about Mother Earth?!"

Ting says its heartbreaking as the balloons are detrimental to marine life.

Her father, who runs a charter boat business, is offering weekly ocean clean-up trips for volunteers.