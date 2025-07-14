Iconic SF donut shop inspires children's book and donut contest

The book is entitled 'Bob's Donuts For Breakfast'

An author's love for San Francisco's iconic Bob's Donuts has inspired her to write a children's book about the 65-year-old shop.

An author's love for San Francisco's iconic Bob's Donuts has inspired her to write a children's book about the 65-year-old shop.

An author's love for San Francisco's iconic Bob's Donuts has inspired her to write a children's book about the 65-year-old shop.

An author's love for San Francisco's iconic Bob's Donuts has inspired her to write a children's book about the 65-year-old shop.

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's Bob's Donuts has been serving customers delicious donuts for more than 60 years.

"Donuts are an American classic. Bob's Donuts is a San Francisco icon," author Leah Wolf Hearst declares.

Her family's love for the landmark shop inspired her to write a children's book.

"I have two boys. They're three and six. And every single morning, they say, 'Hey, can we have Bob Jones for breakfast? Seven days a week," Hearst explains, "And so that was the seed, then I thought; 'hey, you know what? That actually has a nice ring to it'."

Leah Wolf Hearst's children both love Bob's Donuts and that was the inspiration behind her book, Bob's Donuts for Breakfast.

Hearst started writing a story about two animals who become friends and set off on an adventure in search of one of Bob's donuts.

Holding a copy of her book, Hearst points to the animals on the cover.

"This is Kovee. He's a very adventurous little dog that is named after the owners. And this is Chestnut, the squirrel, named after Chestnut Street in San Francisco," Hearst reveals, "And these two curious friends are following this irresistible power of scent that leads them to all of these different landmarks around San Francisco."

MORE: This 65-year-old SF deep-fried institution serves up a comforting start to your morning with donuts

After completing the book, Hearst informed Bob's about her project. She was thrilled at their reaction.

"They responded with, 'hey, we would actually love to sell this in the store," Hearst recalls, "How about my next crazy idea? Why don't we have a donut invention contest? And the winner will have their donut illustrated in the book."

Bob's Donuts loved that idea as well. From churro chocolate to strawberry boba, the contest received a wide variety of creative and unique entries. After the finalists were chosen, Hearst invited everyone to come together.

"We decided to create an award ceremony for the finalists," Hearst says.

A young girl named Kylie and her "Taste of Clouds" donut won the top prize.

"The look on her face, knowing that it will be in a published children's book, sold essentially around the world. It's very special," Hearst shares.

In addition to a donut trophy, Kylie also received another special surprise.

"Bob's Donuts...said, 'Hey, let's make the donut as well which also sweetened the deal," Hearst states.

Children and adults alike enjoyed Kylie's creation and expressed their excitement about the upcoming book release.

"I can't wait to dive into the book itself and get it because I love Bob's Donuts," Phillip, a contestant's father expresses.

Hearst's book may be about donuts but it's also about community.

"A simple thing as a donut and creativity and people putting their ideas out there, that's what community is all about," Hearst says, "And a place like Bob's Donuts, they really created that space for everyone."

For more information about Bob's Donuts, visit here.

To learn more about the book, visit here.