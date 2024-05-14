Bodycam video shows deadly deputy-involved shooting in Colton

Body camera footage has been released from a deadly shooting in Colton involving deputies.

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have released body camera video that shows the moments that led up to a deadly shooting in Colton involving a suspect wanted in a series of armed robberies.

The incident unfolded back in March after deputies tried to serve a search warrant at a home on North Vista Way, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say David Genereux opened fire on deputies just as a woman came out of the home. They then returned gunfire.

Genereux died at the scene. No deputies were injured.

Investigators say several weapons were recovered from the scene.