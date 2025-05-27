Boyle Heights honors Mexican-American heroes at 79th Annual Memorial Day ceremony

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 79th annual Memorial Day ceremony was held Monday morning at the Mexican-American All Wars Memorial in Boyle Heights.

The monument at Los Cinco Puntos honors service members of Mexican descent who gave their lives in World War II and other conflicts.

Mayor Karen Bass joined veterans, community members and local leaders to pay tribute.

"Ceremonies like this matter," Bass said. "We honor them not just for their bravery but because their legacy is our legacy, their history is our history. We must ensure their sacrifices are fully recognized in the story that we tell about Los Angeles and about America."

The ceremony featured an LAPD flyover, a 21-gun salute and the presentation of wreaths and recognitions in remembrance of the fallen.