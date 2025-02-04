Brawl breaks out at court hearing for murder suspect in New Mexico, video shows

According to court documents, Carlos Lucero and Pete Ysasi were detained after the brawl started in Courtroom 402 in Bernalillo County District Court.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A hearing for a person accused of murder turned into a brawl in New Mexico.

Alexander Ortiz is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Alianna Farfan last year.

He was standing before a district judge in Albuquerque on January 31 when a brawl broke out.

During the hearing, Pete Ysasi and Farfan's uncle Carlos Lucero barreled over the partition to attack Ortiz, video shows.

Video also shows as a courtroom officer was assaulted as he tried to protect the defendant.

Lucero told responding officers that "he killed my niece like a coward" and "it was worth every moment," court documents show.

Both men were treated at an area hospital and released. They are due back in court in March.

