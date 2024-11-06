LIVE: Fast-moving brush fire in Malibu burns at least 1 home; PCH closed in both directions

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one home is now burning amid a fast-moving brush fire in Malibu.

The so-called Broad Fire erupted Monday morning and is burning near Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road.

PCH has been closed in both directions in the area and Malibu city officials are warning residents to get ready for potential evacuations.

The fire is burning amid critical wind conditions elevating wildfire danger.

Meanwhile, a 250-acre fire is burning near Ventura County where several structures are being threatened.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.