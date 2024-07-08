Brush fires break out across SoCal amid extreme heat; evacuation orders in effect

Several fires broke out across Southern California over the weekend, prompting some residents to be evacuated. Here's the latest on those incidents.

An extreme heat wave that has its grip on Southern California is increasing the risk of fires and keeping firefighters on high alert.

Several fires broke out across the region over the weekend, prompting some residents to be evacuated from their homes. Crews on Monday continued their efforts to suppress the flames with more days of hot temperatures ahead.

The Vista Fire

The Vista Fire broke out in the San Bernardino National Forest Sunday morning.

Although it has only scorched about 94 acres so far, evacuation orders were issued for the Mt. Baldy Ski Resort out of an abundance of caution. The fire also prompted the closure of hiking trails in the area, including portions of the Pacific Crest Trail.

Securing a containment line on the fire proved to be difficult for firefighters as it burned in steep and rocky terrain.

The Lake Fire

The biggest fire burning in Southern California is the Lake Fire, which exploded over the weekend in Santa Barbara County and consumed thousands of acres.

The Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County exploded to more than 13,000 acres with 0% containment since it began Friday. Some evacuation orders are in place.

The blaze started Friday near the Los Padres National Forest and quickly spread amid the intense heat. As of Monday morning, the fire burned 16,452 acres with 8% containment.

Evacuation orders were issued for areas where homes were being threatened, including Neverland Ranch, the former home of Michael Jackson.

The evacuation orders cover the following areas:

- Figueroa Mountain Road from 5380 Figueroa Mountain Road (also known as the Grass Mountain Trail Head) to the neighborhood within Sawmill Basin, including Tunnel Road and the Figueroa Campground.

- From Figueroa Mountain Road at Junction Camp (including Tunnel Rd) to Chamberlin Ranch and all areas from Zaca Lake Road at Foxen Canyon Road north to the Sisquoc River, including east of Foxen Canyon Road to the 9000 block.

Meanwhile, evacuation warnings were issued for areas north of Calzada Avenue, east of E. Oak Trail Road, west of Happy Canyon and south of the Sisquoc River.