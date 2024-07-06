Lake Fire spreads to more than 4,600 acres in Santa Barbara County, prompting evacuation warnings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildfire that began late Friday afternoon in Santa Barbara County has spread to 4,673 acres as of Saturday morning, prompting evacuation warnings, officials said.

The so-called Lake Fire began at 3:48 p.m. in the area of Santa Lucia Road, near Zaca Lake, in the Los Padres National Forest, according to Cal Fire. No injuries or structural damage were reported.

Evacuation warnings were issued for Figueroa Mountain Road stretching from the Forest Station to Chamberlin Ranch, and North of Zaca Lake Road, east of Foxen Canyon Road, and South of the Sisquoc River.

Sheltering support information is available by calling (805) 678-3073.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.