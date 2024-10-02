'Business as usual' at Port of Los Angeles as dockworkers strike at East, Gulf Coast ports

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The busiest port in the United States continues to move cargo as ports in the East and Gulf coasts come to a standstill.

"The cargo is flowing smoothly here at the port of Los Angeles," said Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles.

"The International Longshore Association covering ports from Maine to Texas have gone off the job today to try to get a better contract," Seroka said. "Out west, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union covers 29 ports across the West Coast and their contract is good for another five years."

Thousands of dockworkers are on strike demanding better pay and a ban on the use of automated equipment.

Seroka said he didn't expect any direct impacts in this area yet.

"This is day one of a dockworkers' strike back east and on the Gulf Coast. We'll be watching it closely, but it's business as usual here at the port," Seroka said.

However, consumers could feel the impact of the strike in their wallets if both sides don't come to an agreement sooner than later.

"There are specialty goods that come in, bananas, wine, products that need to get to market; so there will be impacts, but broadly," Seroka said. "American retailers brought a lot of cargo in ahead of time knowing that this could be a possibility."

Right now, no cargo ship that normally docks in East or Gulf coast ports has been redirected to the Port of Los Angeles.

"That's important because no union wants to take advantage of another while they're negotiating their contracts," Seroka said.