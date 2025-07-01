CA Dept. of Education responds as Trump freezes school funds nationwide

California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is responding as the Trump administration is freezing federal education funds nationwide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- With just hours' notice, California and other states found out they won't be receiving federal money for schools.

The Trump administration told the state it is holding back millions in funding that doesn't meet the President's priorities.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond said it's illegal to impound the funds.

We spoke with his Chief of Staff David Schapira.

"They cannot withhold funding from states, from the education systems from students just because they want us to comply with their political agenda - this was money that was appropriated by Congress and the President cannot unilaterally keep it from students," Schapira said.

Earlier this month, Education Secretary Linda McMahon told Bloomberg holding back funding was an option, pointing to the state letting transgender athletes participate in girls' and women's sports.

There are a few different pots of funding being withheld.

The money would have gone toward after school programs - services for English learners, migrants and professional development.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Thurmond will hold a press conference about how important these dollars are.

"How critical it is that our students receive the funds that are meant to benefit them and how important it is that we not punish children for states not conforming to the President's political ideology," Schapira said.

ABC7 News asked Schapira said what happens next.

"At every turn that the Trump administration has tried this, we have challenged these sorts of actions in court and have been successful," Schapira said.

The email sent by the United States Department of Education said in part:

"The Department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the President's priorities and the Department's statutory responsibilities."