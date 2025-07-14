CSU Channel Islands professor arrested at Camarillo immigration raid to appear in court

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A professor at California State University Channel Islands is due in federal court Monday after he was arrested last week during an immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Camarillo.

Jonathan Anthony Caravello, a U.S. citizen and a lecturer in CSUCI's math department, was detained by federal agents during a protest that unfolded during the raid at Glass House Farms.

According to witnesses, Caravello was attempting to dislodge a tear gas canister that was stuck underneath someone's wheelchair. However, in a statement posted on X, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said Caravello was arrested for throwing a tear gas canister at law enforcement.

The 37-year-old is expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

CSUCI released a statement on Caravello's arrest, saying they're "currently gathering additional information to fully understand the circumstances of the incident."

"At this time, it is our understanding that Professor Caravello was peacefully participating in a protest-an act protected under the First Amendment and a right guaranteed to all Americans. If confirmed, we stand with elected officials and community leaders calling for his immediate release.

The California State University remains committed to the principles of free expression, academic freedom, and due process, and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

On Sunday, members of the California Faculty Association and VC Defensa, an immigrant rights group in Ventura County, hosted a rally at Oxnard City Hall, demanding the release of at least 12 Ventura County residents detained during the protest, which includes Caravello.

"As part of our union's anti-racism and social justice agenda, we show up for our immigrant communities, including faculty and students engaged in efforts to stop and protect our communities from the invasion of ICE, DHD, National Guard, and local law enforcement," read a statement from the California Faculty Association.

Protesters and law enforcement clashed during Thursday's raid. Glass House Farms bills itself as the largest cannabis growing operation in the world, employing hundreds of people.

Border Patrol said it served a warrant on the farm because it's accused of hiring and harboring undocumented workers.

