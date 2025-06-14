LA radio host using platform to educate and empower immigrant community amid ICE raids

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you listen to Cali93.9 during your afternoon drive, you probably know all about Melissa Rios.

The popular radio host's vibrant personality has been capturing the heart of Los Angeles listeners for quite some time, and people love how outspoken she is.

Rios isn't afraid to speak about issues she cares about and has always vowed to use her platform to help others.

As the daughter of immigrants born and raised in Southern California, Rios feels a sense of responsibility now more than ever.

"I am a proud Latina," said Rios. "My mom came to this country illegally. She came looking for a better life. She had my two older sisters, and she left them at my grandmother's, and she came and she promised them that she'd be back for them one day. She moved here, she started working at Taco Bell, she did some field work, I believe, and then, she got her papers, went back and tried to bring my sisters back."

As ICE raids continue to bring uncertainty and fear to L.A.'s Latino community, the mother of three is working to educate, uplift and empower her "gente."

"There's been a lot of mixed emotions," said Rios. "Some are feeling fears. They're missing graduation ceremonies. They're not going to work. I have a co-worker ... he went to pick up groceries for a family member because they don't even want to go out to pick up groceries."

Rios said she wants to educate and inform her listeners about resources but she also wants to entertain them at the same time.

"We find ourselves needing to be that sense of relief and entertaining during these times, because although we are going through a lot as a community, we still kind of need a little bit of felicidad or humor and uplifting and positive vibes," she said.

It's been a week since the first immigration raids began in L.A. and surrounding communities, spurring daily protests.

Massive demonstrations are planned for Saturday across the country for "No Kings Day," protesting President Donald Trump's policies.

"The fires were a couple months ago, and it's crazy how everyone was like, 'We're going to rebuild L.A., we're together,' and there was this sense of unity, and now a lot of that has changed," she said. "It's heartbreaking to see how we go from one end of the spectrum to another."

Rios believes right now, it's not about politics, it's about humanity and trying to do the right thing for people.

"It just so happens that right now, it's our people," she said. "Use your voice wisely, pórtese bien, and don't lose focus of the goal."

"We're all affected, one way or another, we're all affected, maybe not directly, but you will be affected by it."

You can find Rios on Instagram at @immelissarios.