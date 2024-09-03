California lab growing cocoa beans for environmentally-friendly chocolate

California Cultured has developed a process to grow cocoa beans in a lab to reduce the environmental impacts of chocolate production.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Chocolate makers are trying to get ahead of climate change.

That involves food scientists researching new ways to grow cocoa beans.

The company California Cultured is growing cocoa beans in a Sacramento lab.

Researchers are even speeding up the process, with plants maturing in just a week compared to the traditional six to eight months.

"We find rare and desirable cocoa species around the planet," said Alan Perlstein, CEO of California Cultured. "We then take a cutting of the cocoa bean, put them onto plates and then we trick the cocoa cells to grow and divide. And after a certain level of growth we're able to harvest that and transform that into chocolate."

They're looking to start selling chocolate products next year. They are also working on coffee bean products as well.

There's plenty of demand.

Experts say the chocolate market in the United States and Europe surpassed $25 billion last year.