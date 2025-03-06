CHP monitoring driving conditions through the Grapevine as storm brings more mountain snow

Drivers saw slick roads and snow flurries early Thursday morning along the 5 Freeway near Lebec. But even as the flurries subsided, the possibility of road closures still remain.

Rain, snow and ice are a top concern - especially for drivers - as a late season storm is bringing wintry conditions to Southern California.

"There is rain more coming in and snow, so as you're traveling through the Grapevine, the roads will stay wet, so slow down," said CHP Fort Tejon Officer DC Williams.

"It's not necessarily the snow that shuts the Grapevine down, it's the ice that makes it unsafe for the public," said Williams.

Snow levels dropped to about 4,000 feet Wednesday night, and down to around 3,500 feet Thursday.

As much as 2 inches of snow is possible in the Grapevine area on Thursday, "but there is a greater chance of just snow in the air with less than inch accumulations,'' according to the National Weather Service.

Due to the anticipated snow, a winter storm warning will be in effect through 7 a.m. Friday in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, with forecasters saying as much as a foot of snow could fall above 6,000 feet, and up to 15 inches above 7,000 feet. Around 6 inches are expected as low as 3,500 feet.

Winds could also gust up to 50 mph.

A less-severe winter weather advisory will be in effect during the same hours in the western 5 and 14 freeway corridors.

"Travel could be very difficult,'' according to the NWS. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.''

The California Highway Patrol will conduct escorts - or close that section of the freeway - if the snow really starts to come down.

"We try to keep the traffic going because it keeps the roads warm and the ice from building up, but if there's a crash or there's something else that happens and ice builds up, then we got to go to the escorts, and if that doesn't work, shutting things down because we don't want slipping and sliding all over the place," said Williams.

City News Service contributed to this report.