California School for the Deaf-Riverside tops Fintridge Prep to win 3rd straight CIF championship

The California School for the Deaf, located in Riverside, won its 3rd straight football championship. The players and coaches use American sign language to communicate.

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The California School for the Deaf won their third consecutive football championship on Friday night.

Last night in La Cañada Flintridge, the Riverside-based team took on Flintridge Preparatory School.

After trailing for much of the game, the School for the Deaf came out on top. The players and coaches use American sign language to communicate.

The final score was 44-42, but it was a win-win of sorts for both teams.

The game marked the first time the Flintridge Preparatory School reached the championship in more than 20 years.