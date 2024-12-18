California will 'defend and enforce' rights of immigrants against Trump policies, state AG says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta wants immigrants in the state to know their rights as he pushes back against President-elect Donald Trump's plans for mass deportations.

Bonta hosted the first of a series of meetings with immigrant rights and legal groups Tuesday. His plan is to have these meetings throughout the state to help educate immigrants - no matter their legal status - on what their rights are if Trump starts mass deportations.

"I want to make it very clear, California DOJ is here to defend and enforce those rights," Bonta said. "That's what we do."

Under California law, Bonta said those rights include:

- Apply for and secure housing without disclosing immigration status

- The right to access emergency medical care

- State and local law enforcement cannot ask for immigration status

Bonta also urges to be aware of scams targeting immigrants.

"Don't hire an immigration consultant or notary," Bonta said. "Only lawyers, only accredited representatives and recognized organizations can give you legal advice."

Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California, was also at the meeting.

"We're emphasizing, make sure you prepare now," she said. "Get your documents in order, get your renewals of your filings and know your rights."