Camarillo family that lost home in Mountain Fire receives heartwarming holiday surprise

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- ABC7's Spark of Love Toy Drive joined the Ventura County Fire Department to bring holiday cheer to a Camarillo family that lost everything in the Mountain Fire last month.

Five-year-old Jackson and his 4-year-old sister Makenzie were elated when Santa Claus sent his elves to bring them smiles. Santa knows Jackson loves the weather, so the elves handed Jackson a very, very special gift -- a signed picture of ABC7 Meteorologist Dallas Raines.

The Mountain Fire destroyed the family's home in Camarillo. Jennifer Bliman was thankful that her family was out of the home when it was destroyed. Yet she was heartbroken. All of the holiday cheer, filling the home with love and warmth, went up in smoke.

"What's really painful is when you realize... holidays are right around the corner and I bought all the presents for my kids and they are all gone. Some of them were even wrapped," said Bliman.

This year has been devastating for Bliman. She lost her cherished home and a month before that she lost her father. She also lost her grandmother.

"Even the day before the fire I remember thinking the night before well what else could happen? And Boom.. yeah," Bliman said.

As she tries to cope with the overwhelming loss, she reflects on destroyed precious heirlooms that are irreplaceable, like the French horn she played in the All-American College Band at Disneyland back in 2008.

"It meant a lot to me," said Bliman. "I used it for five shows a day five times a week at Disneyland that was the time of my life and you can't just replace it or you can but it's just not the same."

Bliman said she and her family will rebuild their home in Camarillo. She's thankful to the firefighters who fought hard to save her home. She's also very grateful to the community.

"The outpouring of love has been incredible from the community," she said.