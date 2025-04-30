$50K reward offered in search for hit-and-run driver months after deadly Canoga Park crash

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward to help solve a hit-and-run crash that left a 41-year-old father of two dead.

The deadly incident happened last year on Dec. 6 in Canoga Park. Authorities say Markus Caldwell was struck and killed while he was trying to cross De Soto Avenue near Gresham Street.

Surveillance video released by the LAPD shows Caldwell crossing the street when he was struck by a driver in a silver SUV.

The driver didn't stop or stay at the scene.

The family of a 41-year-old man is asking the public's help finding the driver who hit and killed the father of two in Canoga Park.

Several months later, police are still looking for that driver. Detectives hope the reward generates new leads in the case.

They also want to speak to anyone who might have been in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division, Investigator Olson at 818-644-8022 or Detective Martinez at 818-644-8033.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.