41-year-old father of 2 killed in Canoga Park hit-and-run; police searching for driver

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a 41-year-old man is asking the public's help finding the driver who hit and killed the father of two in Canoga Park.

Friends and family members gathered near the crash site Sunday where Markus Caldwell was fatally struck on the night of Dec. 6

Surveillance video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Caldwell crossing De Soto Avenue, just north of Gresham Street, when he was struck by a driver in a silver SUV.

The driver didn't stop or stay at the scene.

Now, Caldwell's friends and family are begging anyone with information to come forward.

"The case is still open, so we don't have that closure of knowing who did this, so I think this would be one step to getting some healing and hopefully the person that did this sees the great loss that was caused and come forward and makes things a little bit easier for us to heal and get some closure," said the victim's brother Major Caldwell IV.

Markus Caldwell leaves behind his wife and two young children.

His family has created to GoFundMe to help Caldwell's family.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division, Investigator Olson at 818-644-8022 or Detective Martinez at 818-644-8033.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.